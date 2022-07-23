Guardians Rally To Score Three In The Ninth In Win Over White Sox

The Guardians and White Sox went back and forth throughout the whole game and each team had its own big innings. But the Guardians were able to get the 7-4 victory after a big ninth inning.

Triston McKenzie started off the game rolling through the White Sox lineup until the fourth inning. He hadn't given up a run in July and had gone 24 innings without giving up one. However, this came to an end when Yasmani Grandal drove in Andrew Vaughn. He was able to escape the bases-loaded jam by only giving up one run.

Overall, he had another solid outing and pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four hits but also had four strikeouts.

The offense started off a bit flat after coming out swinging last night.

The Guardians came right back after the Sox scored and put up three hits of their own thanks to two leadoff walks and then a fantastic at-bat by Steven Kwan which tied the game. Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez then put up some RBI of their own to make a 4-1 ballgame.

The White Sox fought back and tied it up after Eli Morgan gave up back-to-back RBI doubles and Trevor Stephan gave up one too.

The game was tied heading into the ninth. Nolan Jones led off the inning with a hustle double then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Guess who, Josh Naylor then pinch hit and drove Jones in to give them a one-run lead.

They ended up scoring three in the ninth! Again, it wasn't a massive home run that put them on top. They just strung together hit after hit and Liam Hendricks couldn't catch up and didn't know what to do.

The Guardians and White Sox will still play one more game tonight at 7:10 on FOX. Konnor Pilkington will be on the mound for the Guardians and Lance Lynn will pitch for Chicago.

