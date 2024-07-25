Three Observations From Cleveland Guardians Loss To Tigers, 3-0
The Cleveland Guardians missed their chance to split their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, as the offense could not produce in the 3-0 loss.
With the team set to begin a three-game series in Philadolphia, here are some of the biggest observations from Thursday's contest:
Gavin Williams Shines Despite Rough Second Inning
Despite Gavin Williams not recording a win this season, the young flamethrower looks to be settling in after missing time due to right elbow inflammation.
Williams struggled in his first start after the All-Star break, giving up three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings of work against the San Diego Padres. He flipped the script in today's contest, going six innings and recording nine strikeouts. The three runs that Williams forfeited came in the second inning off a three-run homer from Javier Baez.
A positive start from Williams gives the Guardians optimism in a rotation that is in desperate need of help outside of Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively.
Brayan Rocchio Is Not The Answer At Shortstop
It's safe to say that the Brayan Rocchio experiment has been a failure.
The 23-year-old switch hitter has struggled this season at the plate, especially in the month of July. After Thursday's loss, Rocchio is 7-for-37 with 12 strikeouts this month, and is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts since the All-Star break.
Manager Stephen Vogt is already in the process of making changes to shortstop's playing time, as Rocchio has started in three of the last seven games. The Guardians have plenty of viable options for the shortstop position, as Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann have proven to be better offensive assets than the struggling Rocchio.
Inconsistent Offensive Play Continues
The Guardians' offense has been an absolute roller-coaster in the second half of the season. Whether it's not manufacturing hits, or failing to score enough runs, this lineup is not producing at a high level.
Tigers reliever Tyler Holton made his second "start" of the four-game series in Thursday's matchup, and the bats were unable to take advantage of Detroit's heavy bullpen usage. Cleveland only recorded four hits while striking out 10 times.
First basemen Josh Naylor showed signs of a potential rebound after going 1-for-3 with a double. After moving to the fifth spot in the lineup, Naylor looks to be slowly returning to his old ways, which would be a huge benefit for a lifeless offense.