Cleveland Guardians Complete Intriguing Trade With AL Opponent

The Cleveland Guardians have swung a trade with an American League opponent.

Apr 17, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) looks toward the crowd before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have made a handful of trades over the last several months, and they just completed another one on Wednesday.

Guardians insider Tim Stebbins has reported that Cleveland has swung a deal to acquire pitcher Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers for cash. He will be assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

Festa pitched in 19 games out of the bullpen between the Rangers and New York Mets last season, going 6-1 with a 5.70 ERA while allowing 21 hits and registering 24 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

The 32-year-old was originally selected by the Seattle Mariners in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut two years later, making eight appearances and one start for the Mariners. He then made 20 relief appearances in 2019, pitching to the tune of a 5.64 ERA.

Festa spent the first six seasons of his major-league career in Seattle, with his most productive campaign coming in 2022 when he logged a 4.17 ERA while surrendering 43 hits and fanning 64 batters across 54 relief frames.

The Brooklyn native owns a lifetime 4.60 over 108 outings, and while that isn't exactly impressive, his 9.7 K/9 rate is a bit intriguing.

The Guardians are typically very knowledgeable when it comes to acquiring pitching, so obviously, they see something in Festa, who may have a chance of seeing some big-league action this season.

Cleveland is 16-13 and sits one-and-a-half games behind the Detroit Tigers for second place in the AL Central. It will take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday evening.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

