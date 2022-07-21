Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Let's finish off our countdown with the top five plays from the first part of the season. If you missed our ranking of plays 6-10, make sure to watch them!

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

5. Zach Plesac Barehanded, Fading Throw

Zach Plesac has made some incredible plays on the mound during his career, but this one has to be the best. He came off the mound, barehanded the ball, and fired it to first to get the runner out leaving Naylor standing there and shaking his head in disbelief. Plesac makes it looks so easy!

4. Andres Gimenez Walk-Off

Andres Gimenez has made some big plays for the Guardians this season but none bigger than his walk-off home run over the Twins. It was the second walk-off in two days for the Guardians and helped them win the series. Gimenez's bat flip after the homer might be the best one of the season too!

3. Oscar Gonzalez Double Play

Oscar Gonzalez has been great on the offensive side of the plate, but he's also made some great plays in the outfield too. Gonzalez showed off his arm by throwing out the runner trying to tag up after he made a basket catch on the run. Quantrill's reaction was every Guardians fan watching the game!

2. Steven Kwan Diving Catch

Steven Kwan has quickly become a fan favorite this season and for good reason. His catch against the Rockies was the best diving grab of the year so far! This catch may have been a game saver too with the Guardians only being up by one run at the time.

1. Josh Naylor Vs. The White Sox

It might be cheating, but our number one play is actually two because of how connected they are. These are Josh Naylor's grand slam and three home run homer against the White Sox leading the Guardians to a late extra-innings win. This all led to his phrase, "I want all the smoke!" which has become a rallying cry for the team.

The Guardians have been an exciting team to watch and they are guaranteed to make more memorable plays such as these as the season kicks back up!

-----

Read More:

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Records Save In All-Star Game, Ramirez Gets Two Hits To Help Lift AL To Win

The Guardians Should Target Josh Bell And Trey Mancini At The Deadline

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI