Skip to main content

Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Which play takes the crown for best from the first half of the season?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Let's finish off our countdown with the top five plays from the first part of the season. If you missed our ranking of plays 6-10, make sure to watch them!

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

5. Zach Plesac Barehanded, Fading Throw

Zach Plesac has made some incredible plays on the mound during his career, but this one has to be the best. He came off the mound, barehanded the ball, and fired it to first to get the runner out leaving Naylor standing there and shaking his head in disbelief. Plesac makes it looks so easy!

4. Andres Gimenez Walk-Off

Andres Gimenez has made some big plays for the Guardians this season but none bigger than his walk-off home run over the Twins. It was the second walk-off in two days for the Guardians and helped them win the series. Gimenez's bat flip after the homer might be the best one of the season too!

3. Oscar Gonzalez Double Play

Oscar Gonzalez has been great on the offensive side of the plate, but he's also made some great plays in the outfield too. Gonzalez showed off his arm by throwing out the runner trying to tag up after he made a basket catch on the run. Quantrill's reaction was every Guardians fan watching the game!

2. Steven Kwan Diving Catch

Steven Kwan has quickly become a fan favorite this season and for good reason. His catch against the Rockies was the best diving grab of the year so far! This catch may have been a game saver too with the Guardians only being up by one run at the time.

1. Josh Naylor Vs. The White Sox

It might be cheating, but our number one play is actually two because of how connected they are. These are Josh Naylor's grand slam and three home run homer against the White Sox leading the Guardians to a late extra-innings win. This all led to his phrase, "I want all the smoke!" which has become a rallying cry for the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Guardians have been an exciting team to watch and they are guaranteed to make more memorable plays such as these as the season kicks back up!

-----

Read More:

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Records Save In All-Star Game, Ramirez Gets Two Hits To Help Lift AL To Win

The Guardians Should Target Josh Bell And Trey Mancini At The Deadline

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Cal Quantrill April 28 2022
Opinion

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

By Tommy Wild1 hour ago
Guardians Team June 9 2022
Opinion

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

By Tommy WildJul 20, 2022 12:39 PM EDT
Nolan Jones July 9 2022
Opinion

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

By Tommy WildJul 20, 2022 10:07 AM EDT
Emmanuel Clase July 19 2022
News

Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Records Save In All-Star Game, Ramirez Gets Two Hits To Help Lift AL To Win

By Tommy WildJul 19, 2022 11:44 PM EDT
Josh Bell June 24 2022
Opinion

Guardians Should Target Josh Bell And Trey Mancini At The Deadline

By Tommy WildJul 19, 2022 10:53 PM EDT
Andres Gimenez July 19 2022
News

WATCH: Andres Gimenez Makes Unreal Play During All-Star Game

By Tommy WildJul 19, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
Rob Manfred MLB Draft
News

The Guardians Took Multiple Positions In The Final Day Of The 2022 MLB Draft

By Tommy WildJul 19, 2022 5:20 PM EDT
Andres Gimenez July 18 2022
News

2022 MLB All-Star Game Preview: The Guardians Could Make A Big Impact

By Tommy WildJul 19, 2022 12:49 PM EDT