What We Learned About Guardians After Sweeping Mets
That’s now six straight wins for the Cleveland Guardians after they finished off their sweep of the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. There’s a lot of recent history between these two clubs and a lot to unpack from their three-game set.
Let's get into what we learned about the Guardians over the last three games.
Next Wave Of Prospects Has Arrived
The Guardians called up Kyle Manzardo almost three weeks ago now. It took him a little bit to get going at the plate, but we're finally seeing why he was ranked as the organization’s second-best prospect heading into the season.
Manzardo hit two momentum-swinging RBI doubles against the Mets and is now riding a five-game hit streak.
Cleveland also called up their 16th ranked prospect Johnathan Rodriguez on Monday before the series began. The power-hitting outfielder delivered the go-ahead RBI in the series finale to get his first big league hit.
Between Manzardo finding his swing and the Guardians giving Rodriguez and Major League opportunity, it’s pretty clear the next wave of prospects has officially arrived.
Guardians Happy To Have Andres Gimenez
Andres Gimenez hit a game-tying three-run home run in the series finale. As he rounded third base and approached home, Gimenez showed off the “CLE” on his City Connect jersey and appeared to even kiss the uniform as well.
He was one of the key pieces in the trade that sent former Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor to the Mets after the 2020 season. Since then, there’s been a debate amongst fan bases on who “won the trade.”
Determining the “winners and losers” of a trade is an impossible task because of the subjective nature and the numerous factors that play into it. However, Gimenez hitting a crucial home run off his former team is a nice reminder of how happy Cleveland should be to have him around long-term.
Starting Pitching Depth To Be Tested Again
Once again in 2024, the Guardians starting pitching depth will be tested.
Carlos Carrasco was scratched from his start on Tuesday and placed on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm. This prompted the organization to recall Xzavion Curry from the minors to start in the injured Cookie’s place.
Curry managed to work 4.1 innings of work in what Stephen Vogt called a “surprise type start.” Vogt also said Curry did an “outstanding job” in his role that could be his moving forward.