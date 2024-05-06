What We Learned About Guardians After Series Win Over Angels
The Cleveland Guardians get back on track. After dropping their two previous series on the road, the Guards bounced back to take two of three games from the Los Angeles Angels to open up their homestand.
Let’s take a look at what we learned after this series win.
Guardians Power Improvement
The Guardians have now played 34 games this season. Heading into Sunday’s matchup the team had hit 30 home runs and tallied two more onto that total. At this point last season, Cleveland had only hit 18 as a team.
Players to go deep in this series against the Angles include Austin Hedges, Ramon Laureano, Bo Naylor, Jose Ramirez, and Josh Naylor.
The long ball may still not be Cleveland’s calling card, but the Guardians have certainly shown that they’ve made improvements in the power department.
Scott Barlow Settling In
This takeaway goes back about a week now, but Scott Barlow is really settling in after a slow start with his new team.
Barlow made two appearances against the Angels over the week. He gave up no hits, no runs, one walk, and struck out three in the 2.0 innings he pitched. Barlow has only given up three hits in his last nine appearances dating back to Cleveland’s series against the Oakland Athletics.
Outfield Depth Will Be Tested
Steven Kwan exited Saturday night’s game with a hamstring injury which will reportedly land him on the 10-day injured list. Now players such as Will Brennan, Estevan Florial, Ramon Laureano, and Tyler Freeman will get extra at-bats to see where they fit into the Guardians’ future plans.