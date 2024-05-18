Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians’ Steven Kwan Takes Encouraging Step In Injury Recovery

The Cleveland left fielder took pregame batting practice for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Logan Potosky

May 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) singles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field.
May 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) singles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
For nearly two weeks, the Cleveland Guardians have been without one of their cornerstone players, both defensively and offensively.

Back on May 6, the team announced that left fielder Steven Kwan was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 5) with a left hamstring strain.

But on Friday night, Cleveland saw the two-time reigning American League Gold Glove Award winner make an important stride in his road to recovery.

Kwan was spotted taking pregame batting practice at Progressive Field before the Guardians’ game against the Minnesota Twins. This was his first time taking pregame batting practice since he was placed on the injured list.

The 26-year-old is off to an impressive start at the plate so far this year. Through his first 32 games, he ranks qualified MLB hitters in batting average (.353, third) and on-base percentage (.407, sixth). 

Kwan has also recorded team-bests of 47 hits and 28 runs, while tallying six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks, three stolen bases, and a .903 OPS. He has also struck out just 11 times.

Last month, Kwan also became the first Cleveland player with six-or-more games of three-or-more hits in the first 21 team games of a season since Hall-of-Famer Lou Boudreau in 1948.

Cleveland has gone 6-5 in his absence, taking the last of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, two of three games against the Detroit Tigers, and going a combined 3-4 in a seven-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers.

With this latest development in his recovery process, the Guardians are now one step closer to getting their mainstay leadoff hitter and left fielder back in the lineup.

