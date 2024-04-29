Power Hitting Prospects Heating Up In Minors, Guardians News
There’s been a lot to like about the Cleveland Guardians' start to the 2024 season, despite a series loss to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. However, this team still has more players at the Triple-A level who could and will make an impact this season.
Some of them are heating up which could force the front office to make some tough decisions with the major league roster.
Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo has proven time and time and again that he's ready for the big leagues. At some point, he’ll get the call up although no one knows when exactly that’ll be.
Perhaps that time will come sooner than later if you look at his recent game logs.
The best time to introduce a prospect to the big leagues is when they hitting the ball well and are confident in their swing. Looking at Manzardo, he couldn’t be swinging a better bat than he is right now.
Over the last two weeks, Cleveland's No. 2 ranked prospect has a batting average of .314 which includes eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and 13 runs scored. All five of his home runs on the season have come within the last eight games.
It’s time.
Johnathan Rodriguez
Johnathan Rodriguez may not be as highly ranked of a prospect as Manzardo is, but their numbers sure do look similar on the season.
Over his last 13 games, Rodriguez has hit four home runs, driven in 13 runs, and carries a batting average of .294. He isn’t just starting to heat up though. Rodriguez has produced a wRC+ of 136 so far this year which is a sign of what he could contribute at the big league level.
Cleveland’s outfield is starting to sort itself out and Rodriguez should be one of the first players up if the Guardians look for more production from their farm system.
Jhonkensy Noel
Versatility is always important for a player trying to crack the majors. Combine that with some pop in the bat and that will make the front office pay attention to you. This is the exact skillset that Jhonkensy Noel has.
Noel’s overall numbers on the season aren’t great. However, he has hit two home runs in his last three games which is encouraging. Perhaps, this is a sign the bat is starting to heat up just as the temperatures in the state of Ohio.