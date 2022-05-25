Bo Naylor

Age: 22

Position: Catcher

Current level: Double-A Akron

MLB ETA: 2023

Naylor so far in 2022 looks like a completely different player at the plate after struggling mightily in 2021. To be fair Naylor was one of the youngest players in Double-A ball last year and looked overmatched at times striking out 112 times over 87 games. He finished the year with a .188 average and .612 OPS.

The Guardians assigned Naylor back to Double-A Akron to start the 2022 season and repeat the level. Through 31 games Naylor's strikeout percentage is down from 31.5% in 2021 to a more manageable 21.1% this year. His walk rate has drastically increased as well going from 10.4% in 2021 to a farm system leading 18.7% this year. He's doing so well getting on base currently sporting a .422 OBP that the RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor has moved him up to the leadoff spot in the Akron order.

Naylor is making much better contact as well in 2022 as his swinging strike percentage is currently only at 6.5% compared to 12.8% in 2021. Last year Naylor got a little to pull happy looking to drive the ball out of the park every at bat. This year he's using more of the whole field as he's lowered his Pull percentage by over 3% and increased his opposite field percentage by 7% to start the season.

All of these improvements have led to some impressive numbers for Naylor over his first 31 games of the season with the RubberDucks.

AVG .287

OBP .422

SLG .475

OPS .897

wRC+ 153

Currently Naylor is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's 11-for-25 good for a .440 average. In the six games he has five extra-base hits with three doubles and two home runs.

Obviously, the key for Naylor will be consistency. Can he keep up what he's shown in a short sample size to start the year throughout the entire season. Is his maturation at the plate for real? Will he continue to improve even more as he is still below the average age of position players at the Double-A level?

All these questions we will hopefully get an answer to as the season goes on but for now Naylor is on the rebound and showing the immense potential he brings to the organization and the future.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits 10th Home Run In Captains Route

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Helps Power Akron to Fifth Straight Win

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep Twice While Gaddis Flirts With Perfection In Akron Win

Mock Trade: How Sending Amed Rosario To St. Louis Could Help Cleveland

Richie Palacios Continues To Make The Most Of His Opportunities

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!