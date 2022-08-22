Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Doubles Twice And Drives In Two in Double-A Debut For Akron

Only three of the Cleveland Guardians seven minor league teams were in action on Sunday with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers having their game postponed by rain and the organizations three Rookie League teams having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Toledo @ Columbus (Postponed by rain)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron trailed 4-to-3 in the seventh inning with two on and two outs when third baseman Ray Delgado would come through in the clutch driving home two runs on a line drive to center field to give the Ducks a 5-to-4 lead. Delgado who had a nice series against the SeaWolves reached base five times in the game going 2-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base to go along with his two runs batted in.

The RubberDucks would get an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning off the bat of Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Angel Martinez on his second RBI double of the game. Martinez was making his Double-A debut for Akron having just been promoted from Lake County. He finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI's and a stolen base.

RubberDucks relief pitcher Robert Broom would pitch the final two innings of the game holding Erie scoreless to pick up his fourth save with the team.

The comeback win improves Akron's record to 65-49 on the year.

Top Performers:

Angel Martinez 2-4 2(2B) 2RBI SB

Micah Pries 2-4 2R 3B 2RBI BB

Ray Delgado 2-2 2RBI 3BB SB

Jhonkensy Noel 4-5 3R 2B

Kyle Marman 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Robert Broom 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 2SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

The game was all tied up at two runs apiece until the sixth inning when Lake County would take a 5-to-2 lead on a 3-run home run off the bat of center fielder Connor Kokx. For Kokx it was his sixth home run of the season.

The Captains would hold on to win by a final of 7-to-4 improving to 63-48 on the season.

Starter Rodney Boone picked up his fourth win with Lake County going five innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five.

Captains second baseman Aaron Bracho reached base four times in the game going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two walks.

extra

Top Performers:

Kokx 1-4 2R HR 3RBI BB

Bracho 2-2 R 2(2B) RBI 2BB

Holland 2-4 2B 3B RBI

Tolentino 1-4 2R 2B 2SB

Boone 5.0(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 1BB 5SO (W)

Abney 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Lake County starter Aaron Davenport scattered 10 hits over six and two thirds' innings of work Sunday allowing just one run while striking out five West Michigan batters picking up his fourth win of the season.

On offense Captains right fielder Alexfri Planez hit the teams only home run in the game a two-run opposite field shot in the fifth inning. The home run for Planez was his 17th of the season.

Connor Kokx continued his hot play of late driving in two more runs in the game and extending his on-base streak to 10 straight games. Kokx during the streak is hitting .324 with three home runs 10 RBI's and a .439 on-base percentage.

Lake County with the win split the six-game series and move to 64-48 on the season.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 2-3 2R 2B HR 2RBI

Christian Cairo 2-3 R BB 2SB

Connor Kokx 1-4 R 2RBI

Aaron Bracho 1-4 2B RBI

Aaron Davenport 6.2(IP) 10H 1R 1ER 1BB 5SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Down 4-to-0 at the time the Hillcats scored their only run in the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a base hit by first baseman Junior Sanquintin scoring center fielder Isaiah Greene who had singled two batters prior.

For Greene he finished the game going 1-3 with a run and a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 15 straight games. Over the 15 games he is hitting .286 with a .493 on-base percentage with 19 walks and eight stolen bases.

Hillcats relief pitcher Sergio Morillo looked good as he continues his way back from Tommy John surgery striking out six Nationals batters over just two innings of work. Morillo accomplished the unusual feat of striking out four batters in one inning as one of his strikeout victims reached base on a passed ball by the catcher.

The loss drops the Hillcats record to 56-58 on the season.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 2-4 RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-3 R BB

Marlin Made 2-3

Jordan Brown 1-4 2B

Sergio Morillo 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 6SO

-----

Read More:

Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win

Guardians Farm Report: Valera, Naylor Power Columbus Over Toledo

WATCH: Terry Francona Ejected After Heated Exchange With Umpire In 4-3 Loss

Guardians Falter, Los 4-3 In Game That Started Anf Ended In Controversy

Nolan Jones Is Doing Something Uncommon As A Rookie

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI