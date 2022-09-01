Guardians Farm Report: Rocchio Homers Just Misses Cycle In Columbus Win

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday night.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Five Clippers pitcher's shutout the Cubs Wednesday on just three hits striking out 12 in the game. Columbus starter left-hander Logan Allen led the way going five and third innings striking out five Iowa batters picking up his second win with the team. For Allen it was one of his best starts at the Triple-A level since his promotion from Akron.

The bullpen would dominate the rest of the game as four Clippers relievers would not allow a single baserunner over the final three and two thirds' innings of the contest while striking out seven Cubs batters.

On offense Guardians 21-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Brayan Rocchio led the way falling a triple short of a cycle collecting three hits driving in a run and scoring twice.

Rocchio's home run was his second at the Triple-A level over nine games since being promoted from Akron and 15th overall on the season. He has now homered in two of his last three games.

Clippers second baseman Ernie Clement would also homer in the game a three-run shot in the third inning. The home run for Clement was his fourth on the season with the team in just 21 games.

The shutout win improves the Clippers record to 72-51 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 3-4 2R 2B HR RBI

Ernie Clement 1-3 R HR 3RBI

Gabriel Arias 1-3 R RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-4 2B RBI SB

Logan Allen 5.1(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 3BB 5SO (W)

Bullpen 3.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter Tanner Bibee continued his domination at the Double-A level on Wednesday throwing six more scoreless innings against Altoona. Bibee would just allow four hits and a walk while striking out five Curve batters. It would be his 10th straight start for Akron allowing two runs or less as he would lower his ERA to a miniscule 1.29 over 55.2 innings pitched.

The RubberDucks on offense would plate four runs on 10 hits including a big two-run triple in the third inning off the bat of third baseman Ray Delgado. The triple for Delgado was his second with Akron and fourth overall on the season. It was his only hit of the game.

Akron right fielder Jhonkensy Noel would go 1-for-4 in the game to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Noel has also now reached base in 18 straight games as he has been much more consistent at the plate over the second half of the month.

The Rubberducks are now 70-52 on the season after the shutout win.

Top Performers:

Ray Delgado 1-4 3B 2RBI

Angel Martinez 1-3 R BB

Bryan Lavastida 1-2 2R

Micah Pries 1-4 RBI

Jose Tena 2-5

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO (W)

Mason Hickman 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County just like Akron and Columbus would hold their opponents scoreless Wednesday night.

The Captains got a tremendous effort out of left-handed starter Rodney Boone who would only allow one hit and one walk over six innings while striking out eight on the night. For Boone he now has 125 strikeouts on the season between Lynchburg and Lake County over 108.1 innings pitched with a 3.66 ERA,

Lake County on offense would score one of their two runs on an RBI triple by first baseman Aaron Bracho in the sixth inning. For Bracho it would extend his on-base streak to 14 straight games. Over the 14 games he is hitting .333 with six doubles a triple and two home runs driving in nine runs and posting a 1.054 OPS.

The Captains with the win stay red hot improving to 22 games above .500 at 71-49 on the season.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 1-2 RBI 2BB SB

Korey Holland 2-4 R SB

Christian Cairo 1-4 R BB SB

Aaron Bracho 1-4 3B RBI

Rodney Boone 6.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 8SO (W)

Jaime Arias 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would be shutout over the first eight innings of the game before posting three runs in the ninth inning on a Carson Tucker RBI double and a two-run single by catcher Richard Paz. The Hillcats would fall ultimately fall short in their comeback attempt as left fielder Marlin Made would strikeout to end the game.

Lynchburg center fielder Isaiah Greene would reach base three times in the game scoring once on a pair of hits and a walk. Greene would extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games. During the streak Greene his hitting .293 with a .480 on-base percentage while drawing 26 walks.

Four Hillcats pitchers would combine to strikeout 16 Cannon Baller batters in the game including two from 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Wardquelin Vasquez who made his debut with the team since being promoted from the Arizona Rookie League.

Vasquez who was a starter in the ACL came on in relief and threw two scoreless frames allowing one hit and a walk. In the ACL he had an impressive 2.28 ERA over 43.1 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts. Hitters only hit for a .157 average against him which led the league.

The loss drops Lynchburg to 59-63 on the season.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-3 R BB

Richard Paz 2-4 2RBI

Carson Tucker 1-4 R 2B RBI

Jorge Burgos 0-2 R 2BB

Zach Pettway 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Wardquelin Vasquez 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

