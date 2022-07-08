Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven of the Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Nashville took an early 1-to-0 lead over Columbus until the second inning when Clippers catcher Bo Naylor would tie the game up hitting his third Triple-A homerun since being promoted and ninth overall homerun on the season.

The Sound would get to Clippers starter Xzavion Curry making his second start with the team scoring three runs to make it a 4-to-1 ballgame. Curry would go six innings allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five.

Columbus now trailing 6-to-1 would score once more on a Will Benson solo homerun in the eighth inning. The homerun for Benson was his 13th on the season and would extend his hitting streak to eight straight games

The Clippers have lost the first three games of the series dropping their record to 46-35 on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-3 R HR RBI 2BB

Bo Naylor 1-4 R HR RBI

Alex Call 1-2 2B 2BB

Tyler Freeman 1-4 BB

Xzavion Curry 6.0(IP) 5H 4R 4ER 2BB 5SO

Andrew Misiaszek 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Cleveland Guardians 23-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Tanner Bibee was outstanding in his Double-A debut for Akron Thursday night. Bibee threw five scorless innings allowing five hits while striking out six Aloona batters in the game. He would lower his ERA to 2.39 on the year and now has 92 strikeouts over just 64.0 innings pitched. Bibee left the game with the RubberDucks up 1-to-0 and would be in line for the win.

The Ducks bullpen would give up three runs as the Curve would take a 3-to-1 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth

Akron would get a solo homerun from the red-hot hitting Brayan Rocchio bringing them one run closer. The homerun for Rocchio was his eighth of the season and extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. Rocchio is hitting .432 with five homeruns and 12 RBI's over during the streak.

Altoona would hold the RubberDucks scoreless in the ninth inning to take the game and win their second straight over Akron. The Ducks with the loss fall to 42-34 on the season.

First baseman Micah Pries coming off winning the Eastern League player of the month honors did extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games going 1-for-4 with a double scoring a run.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 2-3 R HR RBI SB

Micah Pries 1-4 R 2B

Eric Rodriguez 1-1 2B

Ray Delgado 1-3 BB

Tanner Bibee 5.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 1BB 6SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains led this wild affair 9-to-3 at one point before the TinCaps would tie it up with a six run eighth inning and send it into extra innings.

Finally in the 13th inning Lake County's Petey Halpin would double to give the Captains an 11-to-10 lead scoring Alexfri Planez who started the inning on second base.

Reliever Alaska Abney would throw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to give the team the win earning his first save of the season. The win improves the Captains record to 41-36 on the year.

On offense Johnathan Rodriguez would hit a grand slam in the third inning for his seventh homerun of the season. Rodriguez would have two hits in the game extending his current hitting streak to 12 straight games.

Right fielder Alexfri Planez would also homer in the game hitting a solo shot in the 5th inning. For Planez it was his 10th long ball on the year, and he also would extend a hitting streak now hitting in 18 straight games. the 20-year-old Planez now has 23 extra base hits in just 42 games played on the season.

Lake County would also get homeruns from Angel Martinez his seventh and Aaron Bracho would hit his 4th of the year. Martinez would reach base four times on three hits and a walk in the contest. He now has a .879 OPS on the season for the Captains.

Top Performers:

Angel Martinez 3-6 2R HR RBI BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 2-7 R 2B HR 4RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-6 4R HR RBI BB SB

Aaron Bracho 2-4 R 2B HR 2RBI BB

Petey Halpin 2-6 R 2B 2RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 2-6 R 2B RBI BB

Davis Sharpe 3.2(IP) 0H 1R 0ER 1BB 4SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The storyline for Lynchburg on Thursday night was that of starter Reid Johnston as he was lights out against Fredericksburg striking out a career high 10 batters over just six innings. Johnston allowed just one unearned run on three hits and only walked one. He became the 12th different Guardians minor league pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters in a game this season.

Unfortunately for Johnston he would not earn the win as the Hillcats could only muster two hits and one run on the night dropping their record to 40-38 on the year.

Top Performers:

Richard Paz 1-3 RBI

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 2B

Jorge Burgos 0-3 R BB

Reid Johnston 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 1BB 10SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians improve to 15-8 on the season taking down the Cubs on Thursday night.

Shortstop Jose Devers would hit his first homerun of the season in the game and extend his hitting streak to eight straight games. During the streak Devers is hitting .321 going 9-for-28 and has a .406 OBP.

Catcher Manuel Mejias would drive home two runs in a four run seventh inning on a line drive base hit. Mejias who recently turned 18 is one of the youngest players in the league and is a prospect to keep an eye on for the future.

Top Performers:

Jose Devers 1-3 2R HR RBI BB

Maick Collado 1-2 2R 3BB

Manuel Mejias 2-5 2RBI

Angel Genao 2-5 R RBI

Jose Baez 1-3 R 2B BB

Angel Contreras 1-3 RBI

Sterling Romero 3-5

Warquelin Vasquez 5.0(IP) 5H 3R 2ER 0BB 5SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad drop to 11-13 on the season allowing 13 runs to the Rockies in the loss.

17-year-old shortstop prospect Nomar Velasquez would hit his first career homerun in the game a solo shot in the third inning. Velasquez was part of the Guardians most recent 2021 international free agent signing class.

Catcher Jose Cedeno collected two more hits in the game extending his current hitting streak to six straight games. Cedeno is now leading the Dominican Summer League with a .426 average on the season.

Erickson Sarita would also homer in the game for is first of the 2022 season and second of his career.

Top Performers:

Erickson Sarita 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Nomar Velasquez 1-5 R HR RBI

Jose Cedeno 2-3 R

David Leon 1-3 R RBI BB

Jesus Montilla 1-3 BB

Jose Ramirez 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team would continue their slide down the standings falling to 7-17 on the season.

Second baseman Kevin, Rivas, shortstop Pedro Hernandez and catcher Alex Paredes would all have two hit games vs the Royals. Rivas two hits would both go for extra bases as he would hit two triples and drive in two runs in the contest.

Top Performers:

Kevin Rivas 2-5 2R 2(3B) 2RBI

Pedro Hernandez 2-4 R BB SB

Alex Paredes 2-4 RBI

Richard Polanco 1-3 R BB 2SB

Miguel Lopez 1-3 BB SB

Ronald Pena 1-3 BB

Logan Franco 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

