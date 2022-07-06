The Guardians' recent schedule has not been easy and it looks like it is affecting the team.

The last few days haven’t been the best for Guardians baseball. They have now lost 11 of their last 15 games, and have lost badly in some of those games at that.

I had one big takeaway while watching the team struggle so much on offense and defense yesterday: the Guardians look exhausted.

Let’s recap their last week or so. First, they played a five-game series against the Twins which included a doubleheader last Tuesday. Next, they showed up to the stadium on Friday only to have the game get rained out which meant playing another doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday. After they finished the series on Sunday, they traveled to Detroit only to start off the week with yet another doubleheader.

Even for a big leaguer, that’s a lot! We have to remember this isn’t MLB The Show, it’s real life and that schedule would wear any team out.

The stretch of games would do a number on any team's bullpen and pitching.

I understand being tired isn’t an excuse for some of the team's errors, but there is a silver lining in all of this. The optimist in me realizes the current schedule they’ve had is something none of these players have seen in their career before, and it won’t last forever.

Tito acknowledged that this latest stretch has been rough on the team. He said, “I think guys get a lack of focus … guys get tired …” He also went on to say, “People probably laugh because we're so young, but a lot of these guys have never done this before, and so they’re gonna have to fight through it.”

Hitting ruts is all part of the MLB season, but the one the Guardians are in right now is especially bad. Hopefully, as the team gets past some of these doubleheaders and back into a routine they’ll be able to get themselves out of it.

Thankfully, the Guardians finally have a scheduled day off tomorrow before they open up a three-game series in Kansas City against the Royals this weekend.

