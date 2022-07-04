Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: July 4

Josh Naylor had a big week at the plate and was voted standout player of the week.

The Guardians had a lot of big plays from a few different players last week. Franmil Reyes hit home runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Andres Gimenez walked off the Twins on Thursday, Amed Rosario also had some clutch hitting in comeback wins, and we all saw what Josh Naylor did on Tuesday night.

Any of these players could have won this week's standout player award. But as voted by our followers, Naylor barely beats out Gimenez to take the crown this week!

Naylor is coming off a solid week where he had six hits, four RBI, and slugged .462. The Guardians played a lot of baseball last week, and he showed up big time for them!

Probably one of the bigger storylines in baseball last week was Josh Naylor hitting a walk-off home run against the Twins, and then headbutting Tito during the celebration.

Naylor is one of the most emotional players in the league and I am all here for it!

His home run topped off a late game, extra inning come back by the Guardians which was one of the most exciting games of the season.

After the game, Naylor said, "I just tried to hit a homer, to be honest. Just trying to end the game ... I didn't want to hit a single. I just wanted to end it. I just wanted to win."

Naylor's week wouldn't end there. Even though the Guardians lost in the series opener against the Yankees, Naylor had a big game. He went 2-4 and hit a moon shot off of Gerrit Cole.

Naylor has always seemed to have Cole's number when they meet up. This dates back to the 2020 Wild Card series where they saw each other. In his career, Naylor is batting .333 and slugs .917 off Cole which includes two home runs.

The Guardians will need Naylor to continue being a big part of the offense as they prepare to go up against two divisional rivals this week.

