Guardians Farm Report: Williams Allows Just One Hit While Striking Out Eight In First Win With Akron

Four games were scheduled Sunday for the Guardians farm system but only two would be played as rain would postpone both Columbus and Lake County.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Indianapolis @ Columbus (Postponed)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron starter 22-year-old RHP Gavin Williams would earn his first Double-A win on Sunday striking out eight Baysox batters over five scoreless innings of work allowing just one hit.

For Williams the only thing holding him back on the day was his pitch count throwing 90 pitches in his five frames. He now owns a 1.75 ERA through his first six Double-A starts with the RubberDucks & 1.53 ERA overall on the season.

Minor league batters continue to be baffled at the plate hitting a paltry .144 on the season off Williams who has only allowed 38 hits on the year through 70.2 innings of work.

On offense RubberDucks 21-year-old second baseman Jose Tena would lead off the game with an opposite field solo home run. For Tena it was his fourth home run in his last eight games for Akron.

With Akron now up 2-to-0 in the eighth inning the red-hot Brayan Rocchio would step up with two runners on and launch his 10th home run of the season deep over the right field wall.

Rocchio after a slow start to his 2022 season is now hitting .374 over his last 24 games with 14 extra base hits including seven home runs and 21 RBI's. He is slugging .657 over that span.

Still in the eighth inning with the Ducks now up 6-to-0 third baseman Daniel Schneemann already with two hits in the game would essentially end all hopes for any chance of a Bowie comeback hitting a three-run home run of his own making it a 9-to-0 game. The home run for Schneeman was his fourth of the year.

Akron improves to 45-40 on the year with the shutout win.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 3-5 R HR 4RBI

Jose Tena 3-5 2R HR RBI

Daniel Schneemann 3-4 2R HR 3RBI

Quentin Holmes 2-4 R SB

Julian Escobedo 1-3 R RBI

Gavin Williams 5.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 3BB 8SO (W)

Eli Lingos 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Dayton @ Lake County (Postponed)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg fell behind early trailing 5-to-1 to Charleston after just two innings of play. The Hillcats would have to play catchup all day long but eventually fall by the final score of 7-to-4 dropping the final game of the series. The loss drops the teams record back under .500 at 43-44 on the year.

Hillcats 20-year-old right fielder Jorge Burgos would be a bright spot on offense reaching base four times on three hits and a walk while scoring a pair of runs.

Burgos has really hit well of late sporting a .333 AVG over his last 28 games while positing a .430 OBP. In that same time, he has 34 hits, 17 walks and has 16 runs batted in.

Hillcats 22-year-old right-handed reliever Tyler Thornton continued his tremendous job recently on the mound throwing two scoreless innings striking out four RiverDogs batters in the game.

Thornton over his last 13 appearances out of the pen has a 1.35 ERA while striking out 23 batters in just 13.1 innings pitched.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 3-4 2R BB

Dayan Frias 2-3 R 2BB

Richard Paz 1-4 2B 2RBI BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 R BB

Victor Planchart 2-5 2B

Tyler Thornton 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

