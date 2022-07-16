Why Jose Ramirez Can Win The Home Run Derby

Fans may have been both surprised and excited when news broke that Jose Ramirez would be competing in the 2022 Home Run Derby. We all love JRam, but does he really have a shot to win the competition with some super power hitters such as Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Juan Soto in it? I think he does, and this is why.

It's An Endurance Competition

One myth around the Home Run Derby is that it's only about hitting home runs. Yes, obviously you need to have the strength and power to put the ball over the wall. But that's only part of it. The other major factor is the participant's stamina.

The format used to be that each player had 10 outs, but in 2015 this changed to a timed clock. (Which I think makes the competition way more entertaining.) The clock forces the batter to swing as fast as possible. So even if someone can hit a 500-foot home run, they must have the endurance to do it over and over to win.

Ramirez could make a big impact if focuses on his pace rather than swinging as hard as possible.

Player Comparison: Trey Mancini In 2021

For fans who remember watching the 2021 Home Run Derby, one of the biggest surprises was Trey Mancini running the table and making it all the way to the finals. Mancini's hitting percentile ranks in 2021 are very similar to Ramirez's in 2022.

Category Trey Mancini 2021 Percentile Rank Jose Ramirez 2022 Percentile Rank Avg Exit Velocity 42 34 Max Exit Velocity 91 81 HardHit% 56 38

Neither hitter's statistics suggest they would stand a chance against the league's elite power hitters. But that proves that power is just one factor in the competition.

Mancini found a great groove in 2021 and rolled with it. Ramirez could follow this example which could easily put him in the thick of it.

Jose Can Hit Home Runs

Ramirez is listed at five foot nine inches and 190 pounds. But don't let that fool you, he can hit home runs. So far this season, Ramirez has hit 17 homers. In 2021 he had the 14th most with 36, and in the shortened 2020 season he had the fourth most with 17. He is able to hit home runs just as well as anyone in the league.

Fans will get to see home Ramirez does in the competition on Monday night at 8:00 pm EST when the action starts!

