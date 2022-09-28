Guardians Farm Report: Allen Finishes His 2022 Season With Strong Final Start For Columbus

The Triple-A Columbus Clippers remain the only Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate still playing games as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all have finished their seasons.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

With just two games left in the 2022 Triple-A regular season Guardians 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Logan Allen would make his final start of the year for Columbus.

After dominating earlier in the season with Double-A Akron Allen has struggled to find the same form having posted a 7.05 ERA in 13 starts with the Clippers coming into tonight's game vs Indianapolis.

Allen looked like the same guy who started the season with Akron allowing just one unearned run on one just one hit and two walks while striking out six over five innings of work earning the win.

He finishes his 2022 campaign striking out a farm leading 177 batters over just 132.2 innings pitched posting a 4.75 ERA over 27 starts between Akron and Columbus.

With Indianapolis leading 1-to-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning Columbus would break through and take a 2-to-1 lead on a base hit by catcher Bryan Lavastida scoring both Nolan Jones and Jhonkensy Noel who had both reached on walks earlier in the inning.

Lavastida would later score from third base on a wild pitch extending the Clippers lead to 3-to-1 after four innings of play.

With one out in the fifth inning and nobody on base Columbus designated hitter Nolan Jones would deposit a 2-0 pitch over the center field wall for his eighth home run of the season at the Triple-A level. The solo shot extended the Clippers lead to 4-to-1 over the Indians.

The Clippers would strike again in the sixth inning with runners on first and second and nobody out center fielder Oscar Mercado would double down the left field line scoring both runners and extend the Columbus lead to 6-to-1.

Mercado would later score in the inning on another wild pitch by an Indianapolis pitcher making it a 7-to-1 ball game.

Columbus moves to 20 games above .500 on the season with the win improving to 84-64 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jones 1-2 2R HR RBI 2BB

Lavastida 1-3 2R 2RBI BB

Mercado 1-3 R 2B 2RBI BB

Tena 2-4 R

Allen 5.0(IP) 1H 1R 0ER 2BB 6SO (W)

Enright 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

