Guardains Already Lining Up Their Rotation For The Postseason

I can't tell you how many times I've pinched myself since the Guardians officially clinched the American League Central Sunday down in Texas. It still doesn't seem real with how the season has gone. The postgame celebration in the locker room was a site to be seen and each one of those players and coaches deserved it.

But that was yesterday, it's time to get serious and start thinking about the postseason. Good thing the Guardians already have.

They are set to open up their penultimate series of the season on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. For those who have been keeping track, that means it would be Triston McKenzie's turn to start, but that's not what's happening.

The team is moving up Shane Bieber to start game one and McKenzie will star in game two on Wednesday.

In a perfect world, each of them would start once every five days which lines up perfectly with October 7 and 8. Or, game one and game two of the postseason.

I did say in a perfect world and we definitely don't live in one. There's a good chance of rain in Cleveland tomorrow which could wipe these plans out but let's just keep our fingers crossed Mother Nature will cooperate for once this season.

Looking at the other potential starters, Cal Quantrill pitched Saturday night and seems to be in a good groove, Aaron Civale continues to look sharp as he works his pitch count back up, and Zach Plesac looked solid in his last rehab start and is planning to start on Friday.

It's time to get focused and see what this Guardians team is made of in October!

