Guardians Are 'Extremely Excited About' Infield Prospect, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most active teams this offseason. However, most of their moves have resulted in sending away Major League-level talent, not bringing it in.
All of these moves could come as confusing, but Cleveland could have a few trips up their sleeve.
According to Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto, one of the main motivators in the Andres Gimenez trade was to "open up second base for Juan Brito. "
Pluto also went on to describe just how high the Guardians are on Brito, who could very well start at second on Opening Day.
"The Guardians also were willing to trade Gimenez because they are extremely excited about Juan Brito. Cleveland traded Nolan Jones to Colorado for Brito before the 2023 season. He was playing in Class A, and they targeted him for a possible trade," wrote Pluto.
"The Guardians aren't saying it, but they like Brito much like they did Steven Kwan heading into the 2022 training camp. They gave Kwan a real shot to win the left field job, which he did."
Looking at Brito's Minor League numbers, it's easy to see why the front office is apparently so excited to give their eight-ranked prospect a true opportunity in the Big Leagues.
He hit .256/.365/.443 with a wRC+ of 113 with the Columbus Clippers last season (Triple-A). There is true offensive potential there, especially with his power, as Brito hit 21 home runs and 40 doubles in 2024.
That said, there are some concerns about Brito's defense. However, the offense could easily make up for that.
If the Guardians end up handing Brito the keys to second base on Opening Day, all of their offseason moves will make more sense when looking back on it.
But if Brito lives up to the hype with his bat, the decision to move Andres Gimenez and all of the remaining money left on his deal could be viewed as another savvy move by Cleveland's front office.