Cleveland Guardians Offseason Moves Get Uninspiring Grade
The Cleveland Guardians have had a bit of a peculiar offseason for a team three wins away from a World Series appearance just a few months ago.
The front office has focused on the team's long-term future rather than supplementing the current roster to help them win right now.
Cleveland's strategy isn't new, and it's worked in the past, but its questionable moves have still caused some split reactions and grades.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently compiled his mid-offseason grades for all 30 MLB teams and gave Cleveland a "C" for its moves so far.
The Guardians' offseason is more notable for who they traded rather than who they brought in: Andres Gimenez to Toronto, Josh Naylor to Arizona (sadly breaking up the Naylor brothers), and a couple of relievers," wrote Schoenfield."
"They did re-sign Bieber to a one-year, $10 million deal (with a $16 million player option). If he makes it back in the second half, he could be a nice addition to the rotation. Ortiz is a power arm acquired via Pittsburgh in the Gimenez deal. He had a 3.22 ERA in 15 starts and has sneaky upside; the Guardians needed a starter, but they'll miss Gimenez's glove. Counting on a 39-year-old Santana to replicate his 2.5-WAR season feels a bit optimistic and it's not clear they've improved a team that relied so heavily on a dominant bullpen (one that is unlikely to be so dominant again)."
The concerns with how the Guardians have attacked the offseason are fair, but the grade Schoenfield gives the Guardians is still uninspiring.
That said, Cleveland still has options on the free agency market that it could sign, which would rewrite the entire narrative of its offseason.
Even if they don't, the Guardians have plenty of big-league-ready talent at Triple-A, such as Juan Brito and Chase DeLauter. If the front office aggressively calls them up, these moves will make much more sense.