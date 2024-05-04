Steven Kwan Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness, Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians have been able to limit the injury bug to just the pitching staff. Keeping their position players healthy is what has helped the team get off to such a hot start. However, the team lost one of their most impactful players in their Saturday night game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Steven Kwan exited in the top of the fourth inning with what the team is calling “left hamstring tightness.”
Los Angeles’ Mikey Moniak hit a high fly ball to left field and Kwan ran in toward foul territory to make the catch. It’s unknown whether this was the specific play where the injury occurred because nothing initially looked off right after he made the catch. However, he was seen stretching out his leg for the rest of the inning before jogging into the dugout after the third out.
Gabriel Arias took over in left field for the injured Kwan.
Kwan is off to an incredible start to the season and has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball throughout the first month and is currently hitting .353/.407/.496 with an OPS of .903. Cleveland’s lead-off hitter has not struck out in his last 73 plate appearances.
Hopefully, this is just a minor injury for Kwan and his absence is precautionary. This offense literally and figuratively starts with Kwan so not having him in the lineup would be a massive blow.