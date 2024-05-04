Tanner Bibee Searches For Command Against Angels, Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians returned home on Friday night after a six-game, seven-day road trip in which they dropped both series. This was supposed to be a get-right matchup for a struggling Los Angeles Angels squad. Instead, the Guardians came up on the losing side once again.
Tanner Bibee started for the Guardians but struggled against the Halos. He pitched 5.0 innings, gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk, and struck out four batters. The fastball command was never there which affected the rest of his pitch mix.
From the first batter of the game, it was clear Bibee was in for a long start.
“An 11-pitch at-bat to start the game really put a dent in his night,” said Stephen Vogt following the loss. “He made some big pitches when he needed to at times, but the fastball command was a little off, he never really got a feel for his slider as the night went on. Just kind of an off night.”
This was now Bibee’s seventh start of the season and he’s still working on finding the consistency that made him an AL Rookie of the Year finalist just a few months ago. His command has really been an issue through the first month and it’s growing to be a concern.
Bibee didn’t point to any mechanical issues that caused the lopsided performance, rather not being able to locate the right spots.
“Not having the slider where I want it to be was extremely tough. Esepcerailly, for the righties. I just made stupid pitches in stupid spots,” said Bibee.
Cleveland’s starting rotation and pitching staff are a logistical mess due to injuries and overworked arms. Bibee was supposed to be one of the stable pitchers on this team, so let’s hope he can turn it around soon.