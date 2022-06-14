Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins

SEATTLE — The Mariners are now 1-3 on their current homestand, dropping Monday night's series opener against the Twins by a score of 3-2.

Right-handed starter Chris Flexen settled in after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota designated hitter Byron Buxton to start the game, finishing the night with two earned runs allowed on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks to his credit in 5.0 innings of work. He also induced a game-high 15 swings and misses.

Unfortunately for Flexen, Seattle's offense did not provide him with enough run support.

After being limited to just one hit in Sunday's shutout loss to the Red Sox, the Mariners recorded just four hits and scored an unearned run against Twins starter Chris Archer, who entered the game with a 3.65 ERA and a 4.92 FIP. Centerfielder Taylor Trammell checked in with his second home run of the season, taking a 91.4 MPH fastball from reliever Jharel Cotton to deep right-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The solo shot cut Minnesota's lead down to 3-2, arriving shortly after Seattle left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki served up an RBI single to right fielder Max Kepler. The run, however, was credited to veteran right-handed reliever Sergio Romo, who exited the game after facing three hitters and allowing two on base.

Trammell's home run wound up being the last of the Mariners' scoring efforts on the night. They formed a mild threat in the bottom of the ninth when right fielder Dylan Moore walked and subsequently stole second base, but left fielder Jesse Winker struck out swinging a few pitches later.

The Mariners will now look to stave off a second consecutive series loss on Tuesday night, with right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.41 ERA) taking on fellow righty Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.28 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. PT.

