A Look at Seattle Mariners Players to Make All-Star Game After Logan Gilbert Was Selected
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was named to the All-Star Game on Sunday (July 7) and joined a long list of Mariners to be named participants in the Midsummer Classic.
Gilbert was well-deserving of his first-ever selection. He is first in WHIP among American League pitchers (.918), second in opponent batting average (.199), second in hits allowed per nine innings (6.42), is tied for second in quality starts (14) and is the only pitcher in the league with three outings of eight or more scoreless innings, according to the Mariners PR.
Gilbert became the 22nd Seattle pitcher to earn a trip to the All-Star Game, according to Seattle's media guide. The team has received 104 selections total.
Here is a position-by-position breakdown on all the selections:
Pitchers: Rick Honeycutt (1980), Floyd Bannister (1982), Matt Young (1983), Mark Langston (1987), Randy Johnson (1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997), Aaron Sele (2000), Freddy Garcia (2001, 2002), Jeff Nelson (2001), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2001, 2002), Shigetoshi Hasegawa (2003), Jamie Moyer (2003), JJ Putz (2007), Felix Hernandez (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015), Michael Pineda (2011), Brandon League (2011), Hisashi Iwakuma (2013), Fernando Rodney (2014), Edwin Diaz (2018), Yusei Kikuchi (2021), Luis Castillo (2023), George Kirby (2023), Logan Gilbert (2024).
Catchers: Dan Wilson (1996).
First base: Bruce Bochte (1979), Alvin Davis (1984), Tino Martinez (1995), John Olerud (2001), Daniel Vogelbach (2019), Ty France (2022).
Second base: Harold Reynolds (1987, 1988), Joey Cora (1997), Bret Boone (2001, 2003), Jose Lopez (2006), Robinson Cano (2014, 2016, 2017).
Third base: Jim Presley (1986), Edgar Martinez (1992), Kyle Seager (2014).
Shortstop: Craig Reynolds (1978), Alex Rodriguez (1996, 1997, 1998, 2000), Jean Segura (2018).
Outfielders: Ruppert Jones (1977), Tom Paciorek (1981), Phil Bradley (1985), Jeffrey Leonard (1981), Ken Griffey Jr. (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999), Jay Buhner (1996), Ichiro Suzuki (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010), Mike Cameron (2001), Mitch Haniger (2018), Julio Rodriguez (2022, 2023).
Designated Hitters: Edgar Martinez (1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2003), Nelson Cruz (2015, 2017, 2018).
Coaches: Darrell Johnson (1979), Jim Lefebvre (1990), Lou Piniella (2000, 2001), Don Wakamatsu (2009), Lloyd McClendon (2015), Scott Servais (2023).
There have been three All-Star Game MVPs in Seattle history: Griffey Jr. in 1992, Suzuki in 2007 and Cano in 2017.
For the Mariners' pitching selections, Johnson was a starter twice in 1995 and 1997 and Hernandez started in 2014.
Griffey Jr. and Suzuki lead Seattle in the most selections all-time with 10 each.
The All-Star Game takes place at 5 p.m. PST on July 16 at the Texas Rangers' home of Arlington, Texas.
