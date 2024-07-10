A Look at Seattle Mariners Players to Make All-Star Game After Logan Gilbert Was Selected

Logan Gilbert among AL pitchers ranks 1st in WHIP (0.918), 2nd in opp. AVG (.199), 2nd in H/9 (6.42), T-2nd in quality starts (14), 7th in ERA (2.91) & 10th in strikeouts (108).



Gilbert is the only @MLB pitcher with 3 outings of 8.0+ scoreless innings this season.