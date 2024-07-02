Top Two Mariners Prospects to Participate in All-Star Futures Game
Two top Seattle Mariners prospects, catcher Harry Ford and infielder Cole Young, will represent the franchise in the upcoming MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Young and Ford are ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, respectively in Mariners' farm system. They are the No. 23 and No. 24 prospects in baseball, according to MLB.com.
Both players are currently playing for Seattle's Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, and have been showing solid two-level play in the Texas League.
Ford is hitting .253 in 71 games this season with the Travelers. He's also added five home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 29 RBI. He's caught 10 runners stealing in 66 attempts.
Young has been equally as impressive during his time down South. He's snagged 13 bags in 19 chances and has raked seven homers to go along with 13 doubles and 33 RBI.
Young has a fielding percentage of .989 in 95 chances at second base and a .961 percentage in 181 chances at shortstop.
Ford is in his fourth year in the Mariners farm system while Young is in his third. Both players are projected to be called up in 2025, according to MLB.com.
Ford is no stranger to the Futures game, having competed in last year's Futures game at his projected future home of T-Mobile Park. He went 0-for-1 in his lone at-bat. Young will be featured in the seven-inning prospect showcase for the first time in his career.
Both players have high expectations within the Seattle organization. During spring training, Seattle Times' writer Adam Jude published a quote from Mariners manager Scott Servais, in which he referred to the two hitters as "really good prospects."
Mariners fans will get a chance to see the two top-25 prospects in action in the MLB All-Star Futures game at 1 p.m. PT on July 13. The game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady