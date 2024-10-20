MLB's Remaining Playoff Teams Spell Bad News For Seattle Mariners and Their Fans
The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs this past season after going 85-77. It's the second consecutive year that the M's have missed the playoffs and the second consecutive year that they missed the playoffs by just one game.
The overarching frustration among Mariners fans is that the ownership group doesn't do enough to invest in the team's on-field success. While the group has spent money on Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo and Julio Rodriguez in recent years, the M's appear to be in a constant state of trying to thread a very fine needle when it comes to payroll.
After making the playoffs in 2022, the M's made only modest additions in 2023 in the form of Kolten Wong, AJ Pollock and Tommy La Stella. They also brought in a cost-controlled Teoscar Hernandez and Jorge Polanco (2024) as well. Fans would rather see the organization spend big on proven talent.
And while not all situations are created equal, it doesn't make M's fans feel great that the three teams (Yankees, Mets, Dodgers) left in the playoffs are also the three teams that spend the most money.
The Mets have spent somewhat foolishly on Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, but they aren't afraid to quickly pivot and they aren't afraid to take some financial risk, something that the M's are afraid to do. Furthermore, the Dodgers went out and spent on Shohei Ohtani while the M's didn't even try to set up a meeting with him. The M's fanbase also watched the Yankees acquire an expensive Juan Soto on the trade market while the M's sat by and traded away guys like Eugenio Suarez and Jarred Kelenic in cost-saving moves.
Heading into this offseason, the Mariners have said that payroll won't be an issue for them, but they have declined to say how much they are willing to spend.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: