BREAKING: Gregory Santos Reinstated From Injured List
The Seattle Mariners received a big boost to their bullpen and reinstated right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the 60-day injured list on Monday, according to a news release sent out by the team.
The Mariners optioned starting pitcher Emerson Hancock back to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for Santos on the 26-man roster.
Santos was originally acquired in a trade back in February with the Chicago White Sox that saw Seattle send over right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Santos has been on the injured list since March with a right lat strain and has yet to make an appearance for the Mariners. He had experienced several set backs with the injury during the season.
Santos appeared in a rehab game for Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Saturday (July 6) and pitched one scoreless inning. He struck out one batter, allowed no hits and no walks and threw seven strikes out of eight pitches.
Mariners manager Scott Servais praised where Santos was at in his recovery in a pregame interview Sunday (July 8).
"Santos felt great. His stuff was electric again," Servais said Sunday. "In the high 90 (mile per hour range) there. Very efficient."
Santos has a career ERA of 4.00 with five saves and 71 strikeouts in 65 games. He had a 3.39 ERA in 2023 and had all five of those saves and 66 of those strikeouts last year.
Santos will add some extra depth to Seattle's bullpen and could eventually morph into a leverage guy that pairs with Andres Munoz.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
INJURED MARINERS PITCHERS TAKE STEPS FORWARD: Two injured Seattle Mariners pitchers took massive steps in their recovery on Saturday night. Starter Bryan Woo and reliever Gregory Santos both made appearances for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox as part of rehab assignments. CLICK HERE
WOO COMMENTS ON REHAB START: Bryan Woo injured his hamstring June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays and has been recovering since. He made his first rehab start while on assignment for The Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Saturday night. CLICK HERE
SERVAIAS PRAISES VOTH: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais praises reliever Austin Voth for his experience and his presence in the locker room. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady