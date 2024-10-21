Seattle Mariners Ace Named Finalist For Impressive Award
The Seattle Mariners this season had arguably the best starting rotation in all of baseball.
The Mariners were the only staff in the league to have four pitchers start 30 or more games, led the league in ERA and had two players (Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller) who had a sub-1.00 WHIP.
And the ace of the Seattle rotation received some recognition in the recently-released finalists for the MLB Players Choices Awards.
Gilbert was named one of three American League finalists along with the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal and the Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase for the Most Outstanding Pitcher Award.
Gilbert and Skubal are both starters whereas Clase is a closer. The list of finalists was released Monday.
Gilbert was named to his first All-Star Game in 2024. He wasn't technically the Mariners' No. 1 starter for the majority of the season. That spot in the rotation belonged to three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
But by the end of the year, Gilbert was viewed as the the top guy for Seattle. And deservedly so.
Gilbert led the league in WHIP (0.89) and joined the 200-inning/200-strikeout club for the first time in his four-year career. The Stetson College product finished the season with a 3.23 ERA in 33 starts with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched. He held opposing batters to a .196 average.
Gilbert has one of the most diverse pitching arsenals than any starter in the MLB. His fastball touched over 100 MPH and his splitter was one of the most devastating pitches in the league.
Gilbert threw his splitter 407 times according to Baseball Savant. He generated a 50.6% whiff rate with that throw and opponents averaged just .101 against that throw.
As good as Gilbert has been, there's a good chance Skubal sweeps all pitching awards, including the Most Outstanding Pitcher award and the AL Cy Young honor. The left-handed starter had a 2.39 ERA in 31 starts this season with 228 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched.
But Gilbert's addition among the finalists and his All-Star selection back in July proves that the league is starting to recognized how good he is.
And if Gilbert can continue to play like he did this season, and Seattle makes the playoffs, then there's a good chance Cy Young consideration could be in his future.
