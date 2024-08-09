ESPN Releases Awesome Trailer in Advance of Mariners' Appearance on Sunday Night Baseball
The Seattle Mariners will host 'Sunday Night Baseball' on ESPN for the first time in 20 years this weekend when they host the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park.
The M's appeared on the flagship baseball broadcast in 2016 - a loss against the Chicago Cubs - but this will be the first time at home since 2004.
In advance of the historic occasion, ESPN released an awesome little trailer on social media to get fans excited. It featured clips of the last 'Sunday Night Baseball' broadcast, which included Jamie Moyer and the legendary voice of Jon Miller.
#TBT to the last time #SundayNightBaseball visited Seattle...20 years ago!
SNB returns to the Emerald City later this week as the @Mariners host the Mets (Aug. 11, 7p ET, ESPN & ESPN2)
#TridentsUp
Mariners fans will undoubtedly be happy at getting a little national love, something that is sorely lacking for the Mariners. Furthermore, fans will be happy to show off the Emerald City and one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball.
They'll be even more happy if the M's can pull out a few victories on Friday and Saturday, which would make Sunday a celebration rather than a desperation attempt to hang on.
Seattle enters play on Friday at 60-56 and in a tie for the American League West lead. New York currently leads the battle for the third wild card spot in the National League by 0.5 games over the Atlanta Braves.
Friday's game begins at 7:10 p.m. PT as Jose Quintana (NYM) pitches against Bryce Miller (SEA).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
HELLO, MATILDA: Mariners closer Andres Munoz apparently travels with his rescue cat, Matila?! He's even more of a fan-favorite now. CLICK HERE:
MITCH, THE WALK-OFF KING: Mitch Haniger now has eight career walk-offs for the Mariners. You can see all of them by clicking HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: