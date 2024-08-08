Seattle Mariners Closer Goes Viral Because of His Rescue Cat Matilda
Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz is going viral in M's social media circles on Thursday, but not for the reasons you'd expect.
Usually, Munoz is going viral because of some filthy slider or some 100 MPH fastball, but this time it's because of his big heart.
See, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, Munoz and his wife adopted a rescue cat recently. Her name is Matilda and she frequently accompanies Munoz and his wife on road trips.
The Munoz's helped give her a good life and took her out of a negligent situation in Mexico.
The more Munoz heard about the cat, the more he knew he needed to do something. Having grown up surrounded by many animals in the farming community of Los Mochis, Mexico, he has strong feelings about how they should be treated. He made the decision they were going to rescue Matilda.
“We don’t like to see cats or dogs or whatever animal suffering. If you buy or if you rescue a cat, you have to take care of it,” he said. “And that was the most important thing for for me, just to take care of that cat.”
While Munoz has been awesome ever since taking a foothold in the M's bullpen, we've gotten to know him in a different way this season. More stories have come out about him, including this one, and a great story about his willingness and ability to learn English. His personality is shining through more and more, and he was named to the All-Star Game this year, giving him an even bigger platform to embrace the media and bigger stage.
On the mound, Munoz is having a dominant season. He's 2-3 but has a 1.22 ERA, striking out 55 batters in 44.1 innings.
The M's will be back in action on Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. PT against the Tigers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
THE PLAN FOR JULIO: Julio Rodriguez is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain and the M's have a plan to get him back on the field sooner, but is it the right one? CLICK HERE:
GOODBYE, TY: After being traded to the Cincinnati Reds last week, Ty France delivered a heartfelt goodbye to the M's organization on social media. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: