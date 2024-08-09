WATCH: All Eight Carrer Walk-Offs For Seattle Mariners OF Mitch Haniger
The Seattle Mariners improbably beat the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night to salvage game three of the three-game set. With the win, the M's are now 60-56 on the year and they remain in a tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
The game was a frustrating one for Seattle all night along and they were on the verge of being swept by the Tigers, but they scored three runs in the ninth inning to win 4-3. Mitch Haniger provided the theatrics with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth. The bases had been loaded, so Haniger brought home all three.
It was the eighth career walk-off plate appearances for Haniger with the Mariners, giving him the most in franchise history. Here's a look at all eight of them, as posted on social media by @Camd3n_10
This is Haniger's third walk-off of the year, as he also hit a walk-off single against the Chicago White Sox and had a walk-off walk against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier on this homestand.
It's been a frustrating year for Haniger, who returned to Seattle in an offseason trade after a year with the San Francisco Giants. He's hitting just .208 with 11 homers, 41 RBI and a .644 OPS, but despite that, he is one of the most successful M's of the last decade.
He was originally acquired in a trade before the 2017 season with the Mariners and blossomed into an All-Star. He dealt with extremely frustrating injuries in 2020 and 2019 and 2020 but came back to hit 39 home runs in a fun 2021 season. He has 129 career home runs, all but 11 of which have come in a Seattle uniform.
The Mariners will take on the New York Mets on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
