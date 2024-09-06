Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Loses Roster Spot with American League Playoff Hopeful
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla was designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, meaning he's likely come to the end of the road with the American League playoff contender.
The Royals made the decision to remove Altavilla from the 40-man roster so they could bring back outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the injured list.
The Royals enter play on Friday at 5.0 games ahead in the chase for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Though they've lost seven of eight, the teams around them (Boston, Seattle and Detroit) have all struggled.
The 31-year-old Altavilla appeared in five games for the Royals this season, going 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA. The Royals will have about a week to trade, release or outright him to the minors. He's likely to pass through waivers and could stay in the organization if he wants to for the rest of the year.
The Pennsylvania native was once a prominent member of the M's bullpen, throwing in 108 games over five seasons in Seattle. He threw in 41 back in 2017 and was eventually traded to the Padres during the COVID 2020 season. He pitched with the Padres in 2020 and 2021 before not throwing a major league pitch until June of this season.
Lifetime, Altavilla is 8-8 with a 4.36 ERA. He had a 4.08 ERA in those five seasons with Seattle, striking out 117 batters in 106.0 Seattle innings. He helped the Padres get to the playoffs in 2020 season.
