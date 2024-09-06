BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Reportedly Make Major Decision About Their Future
The Seattle Mariners have reportedly made a decision to bring back President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto in 2025 and possibly beyond.
The news came from the Seattle Times on Thursday after the Mariners beat the A's, 6-4. Seattle is now 71-70 and 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Per Ryan Divish and Adam Jude:
Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the decision-making process told The Times that ownership has decided to move forward with Dipoto as the team’s president of baseball operations for the 2025 season and possibly beyond.
Dipoto’s return is not believed to be contingent on the Mariners somehow making the postseason, which remains a longshot.
General manager Justin Hollander, who signed a multiyear contract on Oct. 2 of last year when he was promoted to his current position, will also return along with most of the top members of the baseball operations staff.
Dipoto has been with the Mariners since 2015 and has one playoff berth under his belt. Though creative in how he assembles a roster, he's drawn criticism for the team's strikeout problems, underwhelming ability to develop hitting and misses on the free agent and trade market.
The team already fired manager Scott Servais earlier this summer but is now ready to move forward with Dipoto and new manager Dan Wilson.
The Mariners will begin a new series on Friday night when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The Astros will play the Diamondbacks.
