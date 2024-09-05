Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Aids M's in Big Way on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners entered play on Thursday at 5.5 games back in the American League West, but they got a little help from an old friend in their quest to stay alive in the division race.
Ty France hit a solo home run for the Cincinnati Reds as they beat the Houston Astros 1-0. France went 9-for-11 in the series against Houston, which the Reds took.
The M's are now 5.0 games back of the Astros as they enter their own game against the Oakland Athletics.
The 30-year-old France was designated for assignment by the Mariners back in June. He hit just .223 for Seattle with eight home runs. However, he was a valued member of the organization for a number of years since being acquired in a 2020 trade. He helped Seattle break the drought in 2022 and made the All-Star Game that season. Lifetime, he was a .266 hitter with the M's.
After latching on with the Reds, France has hit considerably better. He has four home runs now in 31 games. He's also playing in a more hitter-friendly environment at Great American Ball Park.
Though the M's got some help from France and the Reds, they sill need to take care of their own business. They can start by beating Oakland on Thursday and then will have to go to St. Louis over the weekend and take on the Cardinals.
The M's have a tough schedule remaining, but they will see the Astros for three games (Sept. 23-25) with a chance to make up further ground then.
