Jorge Polanco Takes Swings at Seattle Mariners Spring Training After Offseason Surgery
Heading into the 2025 Seattle Mariners season, one of the biggest storylines is about the hopeful bounceback of infielder Jorge Polanco.
Polanco, who was acquired in a trade last offseason with the Minnesota Twins, put together a tough first season in Seattle, hitting just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI. He battled lower-body issues and never seemed to move well around the diamond.
The Mariners declined his team option for $12 million but ended up bringing him back on a new deal at one year and $7.5 million. Polanco had knee surgery in the offseason to address his leg issues and will now be moving to third base.
There was some doubt earlier this offseason as to whether or not he'd be healthy enough to start spring training as he recovered, but according to a video from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on Wednesday, he looks like he's over the surgery.
We'll get a fuller idea of how he's doing once we see him play defense. Part of the idea of putting him at third is to limit his range of motion in order to keep him healthy.
If the Mariners are going to overcome the 85-77 season from a year ago, they'll need a solid year from Polanco, who hit 33 homers back in 2021 for Minnesota. He figures to pair with Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena as power options for the lineup.
The Mariners open up Cactus League play on Friday with a contest against the San Diego Padres. Mariners on SI will have live coverage of that game, as we'll be in Peoria for the next week.
