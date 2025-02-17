Seattle Mariners All-Star Luis Castillo Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors
The Seattle Mariners are going to rely on their vaunted starting rotation once again in 2025.
And luckily for them, veteran Luis Castillo is still a part of that rotation. Though he ended up sticking through the offseason, Castillo was featured in several offseason trade rumors that would have been designed to clear money and/or bring back offensive help.
One such permutation of a deal that the M's trading Castillo to the Boston Red Sox for first baseman Triston Casas.
Speaking at spring training on Monday, Castillo addressed the offseason rumors.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Luis Castillo on the offseason trade rumors surrounding him (via interpreter):
"I didn't have really a big reaction. I mean, still left in my contract is that no-trade clause. But if the team would have come to me in some negotiation, who knows what happens?"
The 32-year-old Castillo is an eight-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, with the M's having acquired him at the trade deadline in 2022. Lifetime, he's 73-76 with a 3.56 ERA and is coming off a year in which he went 11-12 with a 3.64. He started 30 games for the second straight season and tossed 175.1 innings before ending the season on the injured list with a bum hamstring.
Castillo joins Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby as perhaps the best rotation in all of baseball. He was an All-Star in 2023.
The Mariners begin Cactus League play this Friday against the San Diego Padres and open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
