Longtime Seattle Mariners Killer Set to Make Major Change in 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will be making a major change in 2025.
After meeting with Angels officials this past weekend, it was determined that Trout will move from center field to right field. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports that this is being done to keep him healthier moving forward.
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout has dealt with a bevy of injuries over the last few years. He played just 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and 29 in 2024. A lifetime .299 hitter, Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a three-time MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. Even despite the injuries, he's likely a Hall of Famer based on what he accomplished by the age of 30. He's now 33.
He has 378 career home runs and could hit the 400 plateau with a solid season this year. He also has 954 RBI and is just 46 away from 1,000.
Though his resume suggests he hits everybody well, Trout has been especially tough on the Mariners.
He's hit 54 career homers against Seattle, his most against any opponent. He also has 135 RBIs against the M's, also the most against any opponent.
If the Mariners are going to improve upon last season's 85-77 record, they'll need to play better against Trout's Angels. Seattle was 5-8 against the Angels in 2024, despite the fact that they finished last in the American League West.
The two teams will play 13 times this season.
