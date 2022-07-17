Skip to main content

Live Tracker: Every Mariners Pick From 2022 MLB Draft

All 20 Mariners draft picks in one spot.

The Mariners have won their 14th straight game before the All-Star break commences, but an already eventful Sunday is not yet over. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, day one of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles, California and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter and company are set to add three new prospects to one of the most revered farm systems in baseball before the night is out.

Seattle has one selection in each of the first and second rounds, respectively slotted in at No. 21 and No. 58, as well as pick No. 74 in the Competitive Balance Round B. Those three picks are worth $5,454,100 in slot value. 

Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date on all of the Mariners' picks over the next three days. 

MARINERS' SELECTIONS

  • No. 21 (first round)
  • No. 58 (second round)
  • No. 74 (Competitive Balance Round B)
  • No. 126 (fourth round)
  • No. 156 (fifth round)
  • No. 186 (sixth round)
  • No. 216 (seventh round)
  • No. 246 (eighth round)
  • No. 276 (ninth round)
  • No. 306 (10th round)
  • No. 336 (11th round)
  • No. 366 (12th round)
  • No. 396 (13th round)
  • No. 426 (14th round)
  • No. 456 (15th round)
  • No. 486 (16th round)
  • No. 516 (17th round)
  • No. 546 (18th round)
  • No. 576 (19th round)
  • No. 606 (20th round)

* Third-round pick forfeited for signing left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray

