Live Tracker: Every Mariners Pick From 2022 MLB Draft

The Mariners have won their 14th straight game before the All-Star break commences, but an already eventful Sunday is not yet over. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, day one of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles, California and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter and company are set to add three new prospects to one of the most revered farm systems in baseball before the night is out.

Seattle has one selection in each of the first and second rounds, respectively slotted in at No. 21 and No. 58, as well as pick No. 74 in the Competitive Balance Round B. Those three picks are worth $5,454,100 in slot value.

Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date on all of the Mariners' picks over the next three days.

MARINERS' SELECTIONS

No. 21 (first round)

No. 58 (second round)

No. 74 (Competitive Balance Round B)

No. 126 (fourth round)

No. 156 (fifth round)

No. 186 (sixth round)

No. 216 (seventh round)

No. 246 (eighth round)

No. 276 (ninth round)

No. 306 (10th round)

No. 336 (11th round)

No. 366 (12th round)

No. 396 (13th round)

No. 426 (14th round)

No. 456 (15th round)

No. 486 (16th round)

No. 516 (17th round)

No. 546 (18th round)

No. 576 (19th round)

No. 606 (20th round)

* Third-round pick forfeited for signing left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: 10 Low-Cost Starting Pitchers Mariners Could Target at Deadline

Why Starting Pitching Has Been Mariners' Biggest Strength, But Also Their Biggest Need

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

Should Mariners Believe in Brandon Drury Enough to Trade For Him?

With Mariners in Wild-Card Position, It's Time For John Stanton and Jerry Dipoto to Come to Table

The Acquisition of Carlos Santana Has Already Paid Off For Mariners

Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Analyzing Mariners 1B Ty France's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.

Follow us on Facebook!