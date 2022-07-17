Analysis: 10 Low-Cost Starting Pitchers Mariners Could Target at Deadline

It is more likely than not Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto elects to trade for a low-cost pitcher on a bad team, similar to last year's acquisition of Tyler Anderson from the Pirates for catching prospect Carter Bins.

This is not saying it is impossible for Dipoto to trade for Reds pitchers Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle, Oakland A's starter Frankie Montas or even San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodón, but such a venture will be expensive. There are better teams than Seattle who are deeper into their windows of contention and would likely offer more premium talent for those players, including the Dodgers, Yankees or Mets.

The Mariners would theoretically have to outbid all of those teams if they wanted one of the top available arms on the trade block; and frankly, it's hard to see them pulling the trigger on a deal like that this season.

Because the team is riding the high of a 13-game win streak, it is understandable why many fans are clamoring for a big move to the roster. But if Seattle really views this year as their first year of competing for the playoffs, it may not make sense for Dipoto and company to put all of their chips in this early into their contention window. This team, while playoff-caliber, is not currently a World Series contender and likely won't be even it does have a splashy deadline.

If the Mariners share this perspective, it's unlikely any of their top three prospects will be on the move this summer. And even if they do swing such a deal, they should look into acquiring another starting pitcher regardless. But for now, fans should have their expectations lowered for an arm like any of the 10 below: