This Major Trade Acquisition Has Not Worked Out For the Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners acquired reliever Yimi Garcia in a trade deadline deal with the Toronto Blue Jays that was universally praised. Garcia was among the best (if not the best) relievers available at the deadline, and the M's struck fast. He was supposed to help solidify the back-end of the M's bullpen but thus far, it just hasn't worked out.
Garcia has shown moments, flashing an upper-90s fastball, but he's also been wildly consistent and his performance since coming to Seattle is just one of many reasons why the M's have slipped to 5.0 games back in the division.
Last week against the Detroit Tigers, he was brought into a 2-0 game and promptly got two outs. He then walked a man and gave up a two-run homer that tied the game in the eighth inning. The Mariners eventually lost in 10 innings.
Then, the next day, he walked the leadoff man and got two outs before Andres Munoz came in and allowed a home run that cost the M's the game in the eighth inning.
And on Monday, Garcia came in for the dealing Bryan Woo and gave up a homer to Max Muncy which turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-0 deficit that put the game out of reach.
Again, Garcia isn't the only reason that the M's have fallen lately, but his performances certainly haven't helped keep the ship righted.
Yimi García’s last 7 games:
5.2 IP, 9.53 ERA, 5 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO
Really tough for a deadline acquisition that I thought would really bolster the back end of our bullpen :(
Yimi García has become a disastrous trade deadline addition.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Dodgers again at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Garcia will be a free agent at the end of the season.
