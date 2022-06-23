Mariners C Tom Murphy to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

SEATTLE — Tom Murphy is done for the season, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced on Thursday. The veteran catcher is set to undergo shoulder surgery.

Placed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder on May 7, Murphy attempted to work his way back over the past few weeks. He began to take swings in the batting cage and even caught a bullpen session less than two weeks removed from his injury, leading the club to hope he would be able to return during its road trip to Boston from May 19-22.

But Murphy's road to recovery has since failed to improve and the Mariners feel it's the right time to shut it down.

This is a big loss for Seattle both on and off the field. A leader in the clubhouse, Murphy kicked the year off hitting .303/.439/.455 with a home run in 14 games and formed a strong rapport with a unique pitching staff.

In his stead, the Mariners will continue to roll with the catching duo of Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens. Raleigh has become the clear lead dog of the two, getting starts behind the plate in eight of the team's last 10 games. In the month of June, the 25-year old ranks second amongst all catchers in fWAR (1.0) with a .246/.348/.579 slash line, five home runs, 10 RBI and a wRC+ of 167.

Go Inside the Mariners

History Suggests Mariners Need to Go At Least .500 on Current Road Trip

Analysis: Emphasizing Slider, Ken Giles Solid in First Appearance With Mariners

The 2022 All-'Mariners Killer' Team... So Far

Mariners Call Up Tommy Milone in Trio of Moves

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

Mariners Claim Drew Ellis, Transfer Mitch Haniger to 60-Day IL

Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

Analysis: 5 Bats Mariners Should Target in 2022 MLB Draft

Analysis: What to Make of Mariners 2B Adam Frazier

With Nine Straight Scoreless Outings, Matt Brash Could Rejoin Mariners Soon

Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career

Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.

Follow us on Facebook!