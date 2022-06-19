Mariners Call Up Tommy Milone in Trio of Moves

SEATTLE — Ahead of game two of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners have selected the contract of veteran left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone.

Milone, 35, appeared in 23 games for Seattle back in 2019 and signed a minor league deal with the team on March 31. He made seven starts down in Triple-A Tacoma, averaging 8.16 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with a 6.8 percent walk rate and an ERA of 1.13.

It's likely Milone, who hasn't pitched since June 14, will see action on Saturday night as the Mariners get set to play their 10th game in nine days. They brought up fellow left-hander Justus Sheffield as their 27th man for the doubleheader as well.

To make room for Milone on the 26-man roster, right-handed reliever Matthew Festa was optioned to Triple-A. Festa tallied 31 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched, but ran a 1.16 WHIP while surrendering 10 earned runs and five homers.

Seattle also had to make a move on its 40-man roster in order to add Milone, designating right-handed reliever Joey Gerber for assignment. Gerber was an eighth-round draft pick in 2018 and made 17 appearances for the Mariners in 2020, but he did not pitch at any level last year and only threw one inning in the Arizona Complex League on June 13.

Go Inside the Mariners

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

Justin Upton Back in Mariners' Lineup Day After Being Hit in Head

Mariners Claim Drew Ellis, Transfer Mitch Haniger to 60-Day IL

Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

Analysis: 5 Bats Mariners Should Target in 2022 MLB Draft

Analysis: What to Make of Mariners 2B Adam Frazier

With Nine Straight Scoreless Outings, Matt Brash Could Rejoin Mariners Soon

When Will Mariners Activate Justin Upton?

3 Up, 3 Down: Good Vibes All Around as Mariners Survive Absences to Shut Twins Out, 5-0

Mariners Minute: Down Two Bats, M's Hit Pair of Homers to Topple Twins in 5-0 Shutout

WATCH: Eugenio Suárez Gives Mariners Lead With Two-Run Shot vs. Twins

J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins

Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career

Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh

3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins

Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins

WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins

Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.

Follow us on Facebook!