MLB Insider Believes Seattle Mariners Should Make a Trade With Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners are expected to be one of the aggressive teams at the trade deadline based on several reports. An MLB insider recently became the latest to buy into the Mariners being trade partners with a National League squad.
In a recent fan q&a story for The Athletic, Jim Bowden said Seattle should pursue Arizona first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Bowden pointed out the Mariners should be able to get deals done with their farm system:
The Mariners should do everything they can to make a trade with the Diamondbacks for third baseman Eugenio Suárez or first baseman Josh Naylor — or both for that matter. They have a strong enough farm system to get that done.
Seattle has been mentioned as potential partners with Arizona several times over the last few weeks, which makes sense given how often the two have been trade partners in the past. The Mariners are also rumored to be targeting corner infielders, which are needs Suarez and Naylor would both fill.
Seattle has nine prospects according to MLB Pipeline and eight according to Baseball America. Four of those prospects are middle infielders, two are outfielders, two are pitchers and one is a catcher.
Entering Wednesday, Naylor has scored 44 times in 83 games and has hit 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs with 58 RBIs. He's slashed .296/.357/.465 with an .822 OPS.
Suarez has scored 53 runs in 90 games this season and has hit 17 doubles and 28 homers with 74 RBIs. He's slashed .252/.319/.558 with an .877 OPS. Suarez earned the second All-Star nod of his career this season. He played for the Mariners from 2022-23.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RELIEVER MATT BRASH EARNS HIGH PRAISE FROM MANAGER DAN WILSON: Mariners' skipper Dan Wilson compared a pitch in the fourth-year pitcher's arsenal to that of two World Series champions. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY, PASSES KEN GRIFFEY JR.: The 2025 All-Star starter passed the National Baseball Hall of Famer as the team's most prolific home run hitter through the first half of a season. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: RECENT HOT STREAKS CAN UNLOCK MIDDLE OF MARINERS ORDER: Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco recently had solid showings in the team's last homestand, which could help turn a corner for the middle of the Mariners' lineup. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.