With prospects on the rise, the Mariners must seek shorter-term deals in free agency

This offseason, the Seattle Mariners went into the winter with three-fourths of their infield headed to free agency. The team quickly re-signed their top priority, first baseman Josh Naylor, but lost second sacker Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets. Meanwhile, 3B Eugenio Suarez has been in limbo, as the Mariners are trying to strike a deal with the power hitter.

Entering Spring Training, the M's have some promising prospects who not only look like they could make the club in 2026, but be major contributors in a pennant drive. Colt Emerson, the top youngster in the organization, could easily play second base, while Ben Williamson (who has had some limited MLB experience) is considered a future Gold Glove winner at the hot corner.

So, locking down a high priced starfor 4-5 years doesn't make a lot of sense. Seattle could easily save their money and address issues elsewhere by going with that precocious pair. That strategy would be incredibly valuable around the trade deadline.

On one hand, older free agents can bring invaluable experience and leadership, helping guide the young prospects through the ups and downs of the big leagues. The balance of experience and youth, where vets can stabilize the team and provide consistency, allows the emerging players to bring energy. But the potential bang for their buck, with the team relying on Williamson and Emerson, would be a huge windfall financially.

Mariners' young guns are locked and loaded

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Williamson and Emerson aren't the only stars on the horizon. Slugger Lazaro Montes should be another great bat in the Mariners lineup soon, and hurlers Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan are not far awat from The Show right now.

But it will be Emerson, who posted a batting average of .285, with 16 home runs and 78 RBIs across different minor league teams, that will lead the. He played 90 games with the Everett AquaSox, 34 games with the Arkansas Travelers, and 6 games with the Tacoma Rainiers in 2024, and although he wasn't a September call-up, it's expected he will make the roster.

Williamson already has the defensive chops to be a big league third baseman, and most scouts believe his bat will continue to develop. So with that kind of young back-up plan, the M's can't get locked into players on the downside of their career. Not when there's so much talent waiting to bloom in the big leagues right now.

