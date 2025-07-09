Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Franchise History, Passes Ken Griffey Jr.
Seattle Marines catcher Cal Raleigh has passed the greatest player in franchise history in an incredible statistic.
In Tuesday's 10-3 loss against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run, 394-foot home run to right field in the top of the eighth to give the Mariners their final runs of the game. It was Raleigh's major league-leading 36th home run of the season. That mark is the most in franchise history by a Seattle hitter before the All-Star Break, passing Ken Griffey Jr., who set the record with 35 in 1998.
Griffey finished 1998 with 56 homers.
Tuesday marked the latest in what has been arguably the greatest first-half by a catcher in the history of baseball.. This season alone, Raleigh passed Johnny Bench for the most homers by a catcher through the first half in MLB history, passed Mickey Mantle for the most homers by a switch-hitter in the first half in MLB history, set franchise records for the most steals in a single season by a catcher (nine), most homers by a catcher in a single season and most career home runs by a catcher (129 and counting).
Raleigh also ended 2024 by passing Mike Piazza for the most home runs by a catcher through their first four years in MLB history, and set the team record for most home runs by a player through their first four years with the club, passing "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis.
Raleigh's 36 home runs is also a single-season career high. He hit 34 last season.
After Seattle's loss to New York, Raleigh has scored 63 times in 89 games and has hit 16 doubles in addition to his 36 homers with 76 RBIs. He's slashed .268/.383/.646 with a 1.029 OPS.
