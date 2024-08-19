Seattle Mariners Celebrate Anniversary of Legend's Historic Day
The Seattle Mariners have had a lot of memorable moments in franchise history. From Felix Hernandez's perfect game to Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. becoming the first father-son duo to share a field together — there's no shortage of franchise highlights that fans can look back and remember fondly.
The Mariners honored the 23-year anniversary of one of those franchise highlights on Monday.
On Aug. 19, 2001, then-Seattle Mariners center fielder Mike Cameron had eight RBIs in a single game against the New York Yankees. Cameron recorded his fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth RBIs with a grand slam. That accomplished tied him with Alvin Davis and Mike Blowers for the most RBIs in a single game in team history.
Seattle made a post on the team's official Twitter account honoring Cameron's game.
The Mariners beat the Yankees 10-2 that game and Cameron went 4-for-4. The two teams met again later that season in the American League Championship Series. New York ended up winning the series 4-1 and advanced to the World Series where they lost 4-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That postseason was the last for the Mariners until 2022.
Cameron was in his second of a four-year stint with Seattle in 2001. He batted .267 that season with 25 home runs and 110 RBIs.
Cameron played for eight teams across his 17-year career but always seemed to value his time in the Pacific Northwest the most. He threw out the first pitch in a game for Seattle in 2012 and signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Mariner. He has acted as a "Special Assignments Coach" and threw out a ceremonial first pitch during a game earlier this season.
