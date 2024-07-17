Shohei Ohtani Joined Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History During All-Star Game
With a three-run homer on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani joined Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki in some awesome baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani is the second Japanese-born player to homer in the All-Star game, joining Ichiro Suzuki in 2007, who hit the only Midsummer Classic inside-the-parker
Ichiro hit that inside-the-park home run in San Francisco and ironically enough, there are multiple other Mariners connections to it:
First off, did you notice that the pitcher was San Diego Padres pitcher Chris Young, who also played for the Mariners? Did you catch that the right fielder, who the ball bounced away from, was Ken Griffey Jr.? Grifey was playing for the Reds at that time.
It's just one of many great moments for Ichiro during his baseball career. The 50-year-old Ichiro is one of the best players of all time and is a lock for the Hall of Fame when first eligible. He spent 19 years in the major leagues after an illustrious career in Japan. He played with the Mariners (parts of 14 seasons), the Yankees (three years) and the Miami Marlins (three years).
Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star in all who won the Rookie of the Year award in 2001. He won the MVP Award in that same year and was also a 10-time Gold Glove winner, a three-time batting champion and a two-time batting champion.
He helped the Mariners win a league-record 116 games during the 2001 season that saw them advance to the ALCS.
