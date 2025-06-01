Seattle Mariners Fans Call Out Brother of Former Houston Astros Star For Hypocritical Posts on X
Ben Verlander, the brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast is not in good graces with Seattle Mariners fans right now.
Consider this: Back on May 7, Verlander posted on social media that the Mariners were "legit," with a video explaining why.
On Saturday morning, as the Mariners entered the day 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, Verlander took the opportunity to dunk on the Mariners and praise Houston, where his brother previously starred.
Every year it’s the same song and dance
Step 1: I pick the Astros to win the AL West
Step 2: People talk trash about me and the Astros
Step 3: They start slow and people say their time is over
Step 4: They take over 1st place way faster than people thought
Inevitable.
Well, the hypocritical posts didn't sit well with M's fans, who made sure to call him out for his two-sided talk, and then remind him that the Mariners are back in first place after Saturday's win, coupled with a Houston loss.
The Mariners earned a much-needed walk-off win on Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins and enter play on Sunday at 31-26 overall. Houston is 31-27.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday against the Twins with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will be on the mound for Seattle against right-hander Chris Paddack.
Castillo is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA while Paddack is 2-5 with a 3.92. After extra-inning games in each of the last two nights, it's unclear how the Twins' bullpen shapes up, but the Mariners should have Andres Munoz available again after he was off on Saturday.
