Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller must be better in 2026

The 2025 season is probably the toughest one of Bryce Miller's career. While the Mariners' righty got to be a part of the franchise's first division title winner since 2004. However, he would also struggle with injuries and inconsistency. But if he can make a return to form this year, he positions himself as one of the best back-of-the-rotation starters in MLB

Miller went 2-4, with an ERA of 5.22, and 40 strikeouts over 48.2 innings. He also dealt with a bone spur in his pitching elbow, which led to inflammation and a 15-day injured list stint. received a PRP injection, plus a shutdown from throwing for a couple of weeks.

He returned to the rotation and made eight starts by the end of the year. Originally, Seattle was planning offseason surgery for the 27-year-old pitcher, but now, Miller doesn’t expect to need it. Instead, he’s planning a follow-up with an elbow specialist to decide if he wants to get treated with a cortisone injection.

That's good news for the Mariners and the player. He can try to get back to the dominance he displayed in 2024, when he posted a 12-8 record with a 2.98 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 180 innings. For the M's, it's a chance to see him have a full, healthy season alongside some talented teammates.

Miller could make Mariners' rotation dominant

With four former All-Stars in their current rotation, the Mariners don't expect any one hurler to carry the workload. Perched in the 1-2 spots are emerging ace Bryan Woo and venerable veteran Luis Castillo. From there, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert help to round out the final three spots with Miller.

If Miller throws over 165 innings, and can win around 10 games, he will be the perfect linchpin for a rotation that's still growing and maturing. Woo is still just 25 years old and, despite winning 15 games in 2025, dealt with an injury late in the season himself. That makes Miler's success and past performance so important. Anything close to his potential will put the Mariners right back in the playoffs in the upcoming season.

