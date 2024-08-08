Mariners Fans Were in Disbelief Over This Catch Which Cost Them the Game Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night by a score of 6-2. It was another inexplicable loss for Seattle, who has now dropped the series to the rebuilding Tigers and dropped out of first place in the American League West.
After a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the M's have regressed, now losing three straight. They trail the Houston Astros by 0.5 games in the division.
While the final score looks lopsided, this game was closer than that. The Mariners trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Cal Raleigh came to the plate and hit what would have been a go-ahead home run, only to be robbed by Tigers rookie Parker Meadows, who made one of the best catches you'll see all year.
As the game was unfolding, Mariners fans and personalities couldn't believe what they were seeing.
The Tigers added on with three runs in the ninth inning. The Mariners are now 59-56 and will take on the Tigers again on Thursday night looking to avoid the sweep. The Tigers will utilize an opener on the mound while Seattle will counter with youngster Bryan Woo, who is coming off a seven-inning shutout against the Phillies.
For those who are scoreboard watching at home, the Astros will be off on Thursday before heading to Boston to take on the surging Red Sox over the weekend.
The Mariners will be home again over the weekend as well as they take on the New York Mets, who are also in the thick of the National League playoff race.
